Hello everyone,



I'm excited to annouce that a major update for the game is now live!

This update includes:

Custom mode is now polished and available in the base game.

When reaching the end of the wave, all basic keys can be destroyed with one click.

Cleaning up and polishing.

Custom mode gives you the freedom to modify your runs to your taste. It gives you a granular level of settings and options.

Whether you need to explore specific key mechanics or create a new run, the custom mode will give you that!

Here are some screenshots for the editor:

The basic setting of the run:

The event setting of the run:

A curve-based logic, to have fine control for spawn settings:

You can go crazy with it, like:



or

Hope you enjoy it!

-Ali.