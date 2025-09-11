 Skip to content
Major 11 September 2025 Build 19936793 Edited 11 September 2025 – 20:33:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,

I'm excited to annouce that a major update for the game is now live!

This update includes:

  • Custom mode is now polished and available in the base game.

  • When reaching the end of the wave, all basic keys can be destroyed with one click.

  • Cleaning up and polishing.

Custom mode gives you the freedom to modify your runs to your taste. It gives you a granular level of settings and options.

Whether you need to explore specific key mechanics or create a new run, the custom mode will give you that!

Here are some screenshots for the editor:

The basic setting of the run:

The event setting of the run:

A curve-based logic, to have fine control for spawn settings:

You can go crazy with it, like:

or

Hope you enjoy it!
-Ali.

