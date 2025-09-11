 Skip to content
11 September 2025 Build 19936766 Edited 11 September 2025 – 06:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Upgrade Room: Added indicators to guide the player when upgrades are available

  • Lancers: Fixed visual issue with petrification caused by corrupted chest

  • Map 6 Boss: Balanced attack states and combat duration

  • Brightness Setting: Fixed brightness option in settings

  • Unlock Notifications: Added unlock notifications for Infinite Mode

  • Unlock Notifications: Added notifications for upgrade stars

  • Cutscene: Fixed issue where cutscenes started on the wrong first frame

  • Cutscene: Fixed fading when finishing a cutscene

  • Leaderboard: Reduced load on Steam leaderboard API

Thank you for all the support and feedback — more updates are on the way!

