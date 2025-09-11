Upgrade Room: Added indicators to guide the player when upgrades are available

Lancers: Fixed visual issue with petrification caused by corrupted chest

Map 6 Boss: Balanced attack states and combat duration

Brightness Setting: Fixed brightness option in settings

Unlock Notifications: Added unlock notifications for Infinite Mode

Unlock Notifications: Added notifications for upgrade stars

Cutscene: Fixed issue where cutscenes started on the wrong first frame

Cutscene: Fixed fading when finishing a cutscene

Leaderboard: Reduced load on Steam leaderboard API

Thank you for all the support and feedback — more updates are on the way!