11 September 2025 Build 19936629 Edited 11 September 2025 – 10:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Anipals can be assigned by group on the Arms UX

The interaction is identical to weapon type assignment.

Any anipal can be selected.

The default option is "Auto-bind by labor"

Remove the button for assigning anipals to individuals, assigning them one by one is cumbersome.

Now only the group assignment menu remains. Otherwise, these two functions would conflict.

Before:

After the change, the bottom-right menu has also been slightly adjusted:

Other Bugs

- After slaves wake up, if their energy drops to 0 before sleep time, they won't go to sleep after eating and will keep eating instead.

- On 4K resolution, leaders lower down in the list fail to load schedules.

- Array out-of-bounds error occurs when using boulder traps.

- Caravans selling goods have different prices at home and at the destination.

- Mining tasks are marked as unavailable when only a mine shaft exists.

- If a slave rebellion is triggered during an execution, the execution site remains occupied after the event.

