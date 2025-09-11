 Skip to content
11 September 2025 Build 19936618 Edited 11 September 2025 – 04:52:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Thank you for playing Like Dreamer.
We are pleased to announce the Ver2.10 update for Like Dreamer.

In this version, the following changes have been made:

・Added support for Simplified and Traditional Chinese.
・Fixed some English text.
・Fixed some UI display issues.
・Corrected text in some gallery illustrations.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 1867741
