After collecting feedback, we found that, compared with getting new units and new systems at a faster pace, most players value better balance quality and QoL features more. Therefore, in the next few months, we will avoid making disruptive changes and focus on making small adjustments to balance, adding new Tech to existing units, and adding small QoL improvement features.

Balance Adjustments

Crawler

[Loose Formation] Unit spacing 3.7m → 3.4m

Developer's Note: Currently, the number of Crawlers used in later rounds is still too high, so we have further nerfed [Loose Formation], which will enable units such as Arclight and Hound to be more effective against Crawlers in the late game.

Tarantula

Attack 534 → 496 (-7%)

[High-Explosive Ammo] ATK Modifier -40% → -45%

Developer's Note: This adjustment will reduce the threat of the Tarantula to medium units while maintaining its suppression against light units.

Arclight

HP 4498 → 4813 (+7%)

Developer's Note: After last week's buff, the usage rate of Arclight has increased, but it still hasn't reached the average level of 100 supply units. After this HP buff, Arclight's survivability will be further increased.

Phantom Ray

HP 3159 → 3412 (+8%)

[Stealth Cloak] Time to enter cloaked state 1s → 2.5s, ATK modifier +40% → +20%, HP modifier 0 → +20%

[Armor Enhancement] Price 300 → 250

Developer's Note: In the past, the cloak mechanic made players in the mid and low MMR range feels helpless when facing a large number of Cloaked Rays. As a result, we had to keep the Phantom Ray's HP at a low level, which in turn led to a very low usage rate of the Phantom Ray. After this adjustment, the Phantom Ray's [Stealth Cloak] will be easier to counter, but its ability to withstand damage will also be better.

Mustang

[High Explosive Ammo] Price 150 → 50, ATK modifier -30% → -35%

Developer's Note: This adjustment will make it easier for players to transform the Mustang into a specialized anti-light unit.

Raiden

HP 17476 → 18349 (+5%)

[Fork] Range modifier -15 → -10

[Chain] Price 300 → 250

Developer's Note: The usage rate of Raiden among giant units remains low. This adjustment aims to make Raiden more effective against medium-sized units such as Sledgehammer and Phantom Ray.

Sledgehammer

[Armor Enhancement] 300 → 250

Sabertooth

EXP required to rank-up 1000 → 1300

Developer's Note: The adjusted rank-up speed of Sabertooth will be similar to that of Void Eye and Marksman.

Starting Units Pack

[Tarantula & Void Eye Pack] Player HP modifier +100 → 0

[Arclight & Steel Ball Pack] Player HP modifier +100 → +200

[Fang & Sabertooth Pack] Player HP modifier +400 → +200

[Crawler & Steel Ball Pack] Player HP modifier 0 → +100

[Hound & Steel Ball Pack] Player HP modifier 0 → +100

Math Library Improvement

Improvements have been made to the math library used by the combat engine, reducing performance issues caused by different CPU architectures.

Bugfixes