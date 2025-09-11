Added an error output when attempting to open a scene other than MenuScene with the "Open Menu" action.

Changed the default respawn condition of the bullet_base template object to "None" .

Fixed an issue where the x_position / y_position variables retained the values from the previous scene immediately after a scene transition.

Fixed an issue where the core.tscn message could appear when launching a test play.

Fixed an issue where HitArea deactivation during invincibility was FPS-dependent.

Fixed an issue where one-way collision logic was being applied even to objects without one-way settings.

Fixed an issue where variable assignments for ImageGauge / SimpleGauge could become misaligned.