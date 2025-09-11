 Skip to content
11 September 2025 Build 19936562 Edited 11 September 2025 – 06:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🔄 Changes

  • Changed the default respawn condition of the bullet_base template object to "None".

  • Added an error output when attempting to open a scene other than MenuScene with the "Open Menu" action.

🛠 Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where the x_position / y_position variables retained the values from the previous scene immediately after a scene transition.

  • Fixed an issue where the core.tscn message could appear when launching a test play.

  • Fixed an issue where HitArea deactivation during invincibility was FPS-dependent.

  • Fixed an issue where one-way collision logic was being applied even to objects without one-way settings.

  • Fixed an issue where variable assignments for ImageGauge / SimpleGauge could become misaligned.

  • Fixed an issue where renaming animation categories caused the animation linkage in Visual Script to be lost.

