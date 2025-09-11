After another few days worth of fixing and polishing, we have been able to address many of the larger issues players have encountered in the open beta version of the game and its campaign. As such, you find a pretty comprehensive changelog down below!
Al Rilma Open Beta Patch 3 Changelog
General Fixes
Added campaign regulations page drop down to sandbox
Fixed issue with text fixture rendering in some situations
Fixed tire stats to now update when entering the wheels tab
Fixed forced induction prestige bonus listed as Fuel Injected in detailed stats
Fixed issue with acceleration graph data
Fixed car designer glowing bright white with raytracing turned on
Fixed negative techpool with major positive quality not adding appropriate costs
Fixed techpool for body unlocks not being displayed correctly
Fixed lua error resulting from a deleted engine in a completed car
Fixed sandbox car/engine search query being applied to campaign
Fixed relative cost widget calculation being one step behind
Fixed roof set to Glass instead of Body for car body 05-EU
Fixed typo in 2D fixture offset value textbox
Campaign Fixes
Tweaked strength of score multiplier progression for demographic market focus
Changed emissions credits to be applied right now on month instead of next year
Removed legacy difficulty multipliers for plot and factory size
Updated factory "Item Selection" bottom UI and info text
Updated campaign setup info display to show new relevant settings
Fixed issue where engineering time became sky high for no apparent reason
Fixed engineering time calculation issues changing to different trim bodies
Fixed facelifts that are not yet signed off affecting sales
Fixed issue where factories would not hire extra required staff
Fixed an issue where preorders would change upon facelift creation
Fixed electronics lab HQ addon not adding to driver assist tech correctly
Fixed issue where revenue & expenses displays wrong in some months
Fixed emissions credits missing from finances pie chart
Fixed logic around deleting the last trim / variant in a facelift
Fixed a lua error where a car's base price would be Null in a car project
Fixed sorting issue with transactions list for details and amount
Fixed HQ addon tooltips to now display unlock year
Fixed a lua error occurring when refinancing a factory
Fixed negative factory retooling costs showing refresh cost warning
Fixed scaling down your factory resulting in a negative loan
Fixed base and current tech title tooltip in R&D screen being old
BeamNG Exporter
Improved automatic clutch to avoid synchro damage
Fixed engine inertia increasing with boost
More fixes and changes are already in the pipeline, but we think it is a priority to get these fixes out to you before the weekend first.
As always, please let us know what issues you are running into and we'll try to address them asap!
Cheers
Changed depots in openbeta branch