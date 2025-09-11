 Skip to content
11 September 2025 Build 19936527 Edited 11 September 2025 – 21:39:02 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

After another few days worth of fixing and polishing, we have been able to address many of the larger issues players have encountered in the open beta version of the game and its campaign. As such, you find a pretty comprehensive changelog down below!

Al Rilma Open Beta Patch 3 Changelog

General Fixes

  • Added campaign regulations page drop down to sandbox

  • Fixed issue with text fixture rendering in some situations

  • Fixed tire stats to now update when entering the wheels tab

  • Fixed forced induction prestige bonus listed as Fuel Injected in detailed stats

  • Fixed issue with acceleration graph data

  • Fixed car designer glowing bright white with raytracing turned on

  • Fixed negative techpool with major positive quality not adding appropriate costs

  • Fixed techpool for body unlocks not being displayed correctly

  • Fixed lua error resulting from a deleted engine in a completed car

  • Fixed sandbox car/engine search query being applied to campaign

  • Fixed relative cost widget calculation being one step behind

  • Fixed roof set to Glass instead of Body for car body 05-EU

  • Fixed typo in 2D fixture offset value textbox

Campaign Fixes

  • Tweaked strength of score multiplier progression for demographic market focus

  • Changed emissions credits to be applied right now on month instead of next year

  • Removed legacy difficulty multipliers for plot and factory size

  • Updated factory "Item Selection" bottom UI and info text

  • Updated campaign setup info display to show new relevant settings

  • Fixed issue where engineering time became sky high for no apparent reason

  • Fixed engineering time calculation issues changing to different trim bodies

  • Fixed facelifts that are not yet signed off affecting sales

  • Fixed issue where factories would not hire extra required staff

  • Fixed an issue where preorders would change upon facelift creation

  • Fixed electronics lab HQ addon not adding to driver assist tech correctly

  • Fixed issue where revenue & expenses displays wrong in some months

  • Fixed emissions credits missing from finances pie chart

  • Fixed logic around deleting the last trim / variant in a facelift

  • Fixed a lua error where a car's base price would be Null in a car project

  • Fixed sorting issue with transactions list for details and amount

  • Fixed HQ addon tooltips to now display unlock year

  • Fixed a lua error occurring when refinancing a factory

  • Fixed negative factory retooling costs showing refresh cost warning

  • Fixed scaling down your factory resulting in a negative loan

  • Fixed base and current tech title tooltip in R&D screen being old

BeamNG Exporter

  • Improved automatic clutch to avoid synchro damage

  • Fixed engine inertia increasing with boost

More fixes and changes are already in the pipeline, but we think it is a priority to get these fixes out to you before the weekend first.

As always, please let us know what issues you are running into and we'll try to address them asap!

Cheers

