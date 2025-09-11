This build has not been seen in a public branch.

After another few days worth of fixing and polishing, we have been able to address many of the larger issues players have encountered in the open beta version of the game and its campaign. As such, you find a pretty comprehensive changelog down below!

Al Rilma Open Beta Patch 3 Changelog

General Fixes

Added campaign regulations page drop down to sandbox

Fixed issue with text fixture rendering in some situations

Fixed tire stats to now update when entering the wheels tab

Fixed forced induction prestige bonus listed as Fuel Injected in detailed stats

Fixed issue with acceleration graph data

Fixed car designer glowing bright white with raytracing turned on

Fixed negative techpool with major positive quality not adding appropriate costs

Fixed techpool for body unlocks not being displayed correctly

Fixed lua error resulting from a deleted engine in a completed car

Fixed sandbox car/engine search query being applied to campaign

Fixed relative cost widget calculation being one step behind

Fixed roof set to Glass instead of Body for car body 05-EU

Fixed typo in 2D fixture offset value textbox

Campaign Fixes

Tweaked strength of score multiplier progression for demographic market focus

Changed emissions credits to be applied right now on month instead of next year

Removed legacy difficulty multipliers for plot and factory size

Updated factory "Item Selection" bottom UI and info text

Updated campaign setup info display to show new relevant settings

Fixed issue where engineering time became sky high for no apparent reason

Fixed engineering time calculation issues changing to different trim bodies

Fixed facelifts that are not yet signed off affecting sales

Fixed issue where factories would not hire extra required staff

Fixed an issue where preorders would change upon facelift creation

Fixed electronics lab HQ addon not adding to driver assist tech correctly

Fixed issue where revenue & expenses displays wrong in some months

Fixed emissions credits missing from finances pie chart

Fixed logic around deleting the last trim / variant in a facelift

Fixed a lua error where a car's base price would be Null in a car project

Fixed sorting issue with transactions list for details and amount

Fixed HQ addon tooltips to now display unlock year

Fixed a lua error occurring when refinancing a factory

Fixed negative factory retooling costs showing refresh cost warning

Fixed scaling down your factory resulting in a negative loan

Fixed base and current tech title tooltip in R&D screen being old

BeamNG Exporter

Improved automatic clutch to avoid synchro damage

Fixed engine inertia increasing with boost

More fixes and changes are already in the pipeline, but we think it is a priority to get these fixes out to you before the weekend first.

As always, please let us know what issues you are running into and we'll try to address them asap!

Cheers