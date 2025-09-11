Hello, Stalkers!

This is the Dungeon Stalkers development team.

To celebrate our September 11th update, a very special 'Witch's Hour' is here! During this time, the drop rate for high-grade equipment in Ranked Matches (Solo/Trio) will increase by 100%!

[Event Time]

September 11, 2025 - October 15, 2025

Daily from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM (UTC)

[Event Details]

Participate in Ranked Matches (Solo/Trio) during the event period to get a 100% increase in the drop rate of high-grade equipment (2x the original drop rate).



※ You can check if the event is active at the location below.





[Event Notice]

The event only applies to Ranked Matches (Solo/Trio).

The event is applied based on 'Lobby creation time'. Example: If the event starts at 2:00 PM, a lobby created at 1:58 PM will not be eligible for the event.

The drop rate only increases during the event time.

Thank you! See you in the dungeon!