 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong THE FINALS Deadlock Destiny 2 Borderlands® 4 Hollow Knight
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
11 September 2025 Build 19936460 Edited 11 September 2025 – 05:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Item, Inventory, and Sanity System Implemented and Operational

List of Consumable Items:

- Almond Water (large sanity increase)
- Candy Bar (small sanity increase)
- Strawberry Milk (infinite stamina + small sanity increase)
- Coffee (speed boost + small sanity increase)
- Liquid Pain (causes pain \:) )

Level 0:

- Changed lighting system
- Increased performance by 10-20% due to changed lighting

Level 2:

- Smilers now fade upon death

Level 5:

- You can now leave the computer UI without inserting the password
- Boiler Room loading zone fixed

Changed files in this update

Depot 3628551
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link