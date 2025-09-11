Item, Inventory, and Sanity System Implemented and Operational



List of Consumable Items:



- Almond Water (large sanity increase)

- Candy Bar (small sanity increase)

- Strawberry Milk (infinite stamina + small sanity increase)

- Coffee (speed boost + small sanity increase)

- Liquid Pain (causes pain \:) )



Level 0:



- Changed lighting system

- Increased performance by 10-20% due to changed lighting



Level 2:



- Smilers now fade upon death



Level 5:



- You can now leave the computer UI without inserting the password

- Boiler Room loading zone fixed