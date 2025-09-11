Item, Inventory, and Sanity System Implemented and Operational
List of Consumable Items:
- Almond Water (large sanity increase)
- Candy Bar (small sanity increase)
- Strawberry Milk (infinite stamina + small sanity increase)
- Coffee (speed boost + small sanity increase)
- Liquid Pain (causes pain \:) )
Level 0:
- Changed lighting system
- Increased performance by 10-20% due to changed lighting
Level 2:
- Smilers now fade upon death
Level 5:
- You can now leave the computer UI without inserting the password
- Boiler Room loading zone fixed
Playtest Patch #4
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update