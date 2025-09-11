• Rank now properly shows the game version it was saved with.
• Added Meats to the inventory
• Item Tiers now show in the inventory and have a library entry.
• Last selected slot & core are now restored when loading your game.
• Introduced caps for rarity weight bands in the forge.
Version 1.2.18
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 2940001
- Loading history…
macOS Depot 2940002
- Loading history…
Linux Depot 2940003
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update