11 September 2025 Build 19936363 Edited 11 September 2025 – 05:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
• Rank now properly shows the game version it was saved with.
• Added Meats to the inventory
• Item Tiers now show in the inventory and have a library entry.
• Last selected slot & core are now restored when loading your game.
• Introduced caps for rarity weight bands in the forge.

