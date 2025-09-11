

This update is incompatible with saves from previous versions due to changes to the world structure.

You can watch the video to see the changes in the new version, or read the changelog below.

Changelog:

New content

Two new visitors in Ricardo's tavern:

A fisherman with a sleep problem.

A wandering warrior looking for a strong potion.

Two new side quests, given by the new visitors. Both quests involve you brewing the right potion.

A straightforward quest for the fisherman.

A multiple-ending quest for the warrior, with a somewhat hidden consequence.

Fishing.

Unlocked by completing the fisherman's quest.

Fishing can be performed by wielding a fishing rod and interacting with any deep water tile.

Fishing in different areas yields different fish and different loot.

Fishing consumes bait (craftable).

Fishing repeatedly in the same area reduces the chance of catching a fish. Fish replenishes over time.

Scarlet flask works on the fish caught.

Four new early-game areas (unlocked by talking to Ricardo, same as the rest of them):

A shipwreck on the coast of the northern sea.

A strange standing stone on a hill.

A smuggler's hideout with some interesting items possibly still hidden.

Ruins of a burnt village of suspected cultists.

Four new creatures:

A frigid sea anemone.

A tiny lizard, encountered in rocky areas.

A capricorn.

An oozing darkness.

Five new books, and related lore.

New flora: clovers, growing in open, grassy areas.

A plethora of new loot, found both in new and old areas, to provide some extra flavour.

Various new jewellery: pearls, bracelets, earrings...

All kinds of fish-related items: scales, whiskers, roe...

Rare and powerful rewards: sealed whisper, Jubjub's feather, gilded helmet, liquid darkness...

And others.

Two new research nodes.

Two new tools:

Clockwork sorter. When enabled, it automatically converts (grinds or sorts) items that have only one possible output. It does nothing to items with multiple processing options, consumables, tools, books, or items that can only be distilled. Essentially, a quality of life tool, added per requests of some players. Unlocked by the new "Automatons" research.

Clockwork assistant. Reduces the cost of all materials (except fuel) for potion brewing by 20%. Unlocked by the new "Automatons" research.

Two new potions:

Lingering fireball potion. Spawns a lingering fireball that explodes in 4 turns, or when detonated by heat or another explosion. Unlocked by the new "Advanced thermodynamics" research.

Steam potion. Spawns a cloud of steam that drenches whatever stands within it, making it immune to fire, similar to a water tile. Unlocked by the new "Advanced thermodynamics" research.

Presentation

New music for the burnt spire areas.

New music for natural caves.

Bat movement sounds are significantly quieter now.

Balance

A lot of changes to loot tables and merchant inventories. Some chaos may be introduced.

Pickaxes and agricultural implements give more of something telluric when distilled.

Tall boots now protect from damage when walking through rose bushes.

As per request of some players.

Verdant sandals, in addition to allowing you to grow grass, now protect you from nettle and rose bushes, and apply the "stimulated" effect when you walk through them instead. This effect can restore your vitality up to 10.

As per request of some players, plus sandals really were the least useful item to wear.

Gargoyles, fiend's powderbox mushrooms and smoulderflies will no longer trigger while the time is frozen.

Interface

Changed the way popups (loot, quests, etc) fade out. Now, instead of the whole stack of popups fading out at the same time, only the top one is fading out, but the speed increases with how many popups there are on the screen at once. This should make it easier to read them when several popups appear on the screen at once.

Fixes

Fixed a crash upon opening the trading interface for the first time since the game launch while the merchant has nothing to sell.

Fixed a potentially game-breaking bug that happened if you autosaved while dying (i. e. by walking upstairs on the same turn when you're killed, when enough time has passed since the last auto-save). The bug used to not only crash your game, but also delete your save.

Fixed the game unintentionally switching the action to "throw nothing" when activating the "throw" action via the specific action key, and throwing your last potion.

Fixed creatures not getting wet initially when placed in the water upon spawn.

Fixed the wyrm ambush in the mines destroying loot, if you were to break or burn the chest the wyrm is falling onto, before triggering the ambush.

Fixed the lantern burning for 1 turn when enabled, even if you have no fuel for it.

Fixed certain objects triggering their on-move effects when the player was trying to move onto them, but was blocked by a creature.

Fixed several icons being imported in a lower resolution than they are supposed to.

Fixed floating point errors causing speed to sometimes display as 99% instead of 100% (it was actually 99.999999, so it had no effect on the actual gameplay).

Fixed certain creatures (phantasms, efreets) avoiding dangerous tiles like fire or poison clouds, even though they can't hurt them.

Fixed skipping the frozen time animation leaving music in a slowed-down state instead of stopping it completely.

Fixed some sprites appearing to have a gap while in water when a non-standard scale was used.

Fixed white outlines appearing around certain tiles when a non-standard scale was used.

Fixed right-click actions coming through even when they should be interrupted (including by death).

Fixed music permanently stopping when dying during frozen time.

Fixed a crash when dying while under the inner fire status effect.

Minor grammar and spelling errors fixed.

Uncountable items are now all properly labelled as "a <unit> of <substance>" or "some <substance>".

Performance

Further decreased RAM usage.

Made some minor performance improvements related to lighting.

Compressed the map texture in hopes that it will help people that encounter VRAM issues upon loading the map.

Thank you for your attention. The next update will most likely be focused on UX and further quality-of-life additions.