- Added UI in Warehouse Menu, Warehouse In-World UI, and the Top Bar to show amount of Heavy Equipment you currently have/can have in the Warehouse
- Fixed Bug where Truck wouldn't move Heavy Items
- Fixed Bug where Truck wouldn't have a Trailer if hauling a single item
- Fixed Bug where Import would show the incorrect error when importing goods with a full warehouse
Patch notes for 9/10/2025
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update