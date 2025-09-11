 Skip to content
11 September 2025 Build 19936336
Update notes via Steam Community
- Added UI in Warehouse Menu, Warehouse In-World UI, and the Top Bar to show amount of Heavy Equipment you currently have/can have in the Warehouse
- Fixed Bug where Truck wouldn't move Heavy Items
- Fixed Bug where Truck wouldn't have a Trailer if hauling a single item
- Fixed Bug where Import would show the incorrect error when importing goods with a full warehouse

