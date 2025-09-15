Balance Changes
R3KT
Shadow Dance perk cooldown reduced from 23 to 20 seconds
Valorian
Fervor perk cooldown starts from when the Fervent Warrior dies
Holy Fire perk cooldown increases from 25 to 28 seconds
Caber Tosser
Caber damage increased from 150 to 200
HighMage Leiliel
Now has Marksmanship
Caged Powler
Delay before summoning reduced from 22 to 20 seconds
High Marshal Rystar
Legion reduced from 5 to 4
Sniper Scrat
Damage increased from 100 to 130
Sniper Squad
Damage increased from 100 to 130
Bounty Sniper
Damage increased from 100 to 130
Styxi
Damage increased from 100 to 130
Impatient Statue
If played impatiently, gets Divine Shield as well as Haste
Idol of Sacrifice
Duration increased from 40 to 60 seconds
Crossbow Club House
Summoned Crossbow Dudes spawns with Rush
Karmic
Total damage increased from 24 to 27
Fear Status Effect
Duration reduced from 5 to 4
Dragon Nest
When you cast a spell that costs 02: Summon 1 Flightless Dragon
When you cast a spell that costs 34: Summon 2 Flightless Dragons
When you cast a spell that costs 5 or more: Summon 2 Flightless Dragons with Rage
Infiltration
The summoned Plasma Marines spawns with Rush
Bug Fixes
Idol of Sacrifice tooltip now correctly specifies Haste instead of Rage
Call to Arms tooltip now correctly specifies that it only works on buildings under your command.
Changed files in this update