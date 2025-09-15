 Skip to content
15 September 2025 Build 19936305 Edited 15 September 2025 – 07:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Balance Changes

R3KT

  • Shadow Dance perk cooldown reduced from 23 to 20 seconds

Valorian

  • Fervor perk cooldown starts from when the Fervent Warrior dies

  • Holy Fire perk cooldown increases from 25 to 28 seconds

Caber Tosser

  • Caber damage increased from 150 to 200

HighMage Leiliel

  • Now has Marksmanship

Caged Powler

  • Delay before summoning reduced from 22 to 20 seconds

High Marshal Rystar

  • Legion reduced from 5 to 4

Sniper Scrat

  • Damage increased from 100 to 130

Sniper Squad

  • Damage increased from 100 to 130

Bounty Sniper

  • Damage increased from 100 to 130

Styxi

  • Damage increased from 100 to 130

Impatient Statue

  • If played impatiently, gets Divine Shield as well as Haste

Idol of Sacrifice

  • Duration increased from 40 to 60 seconds

Crossbow Club House

  • Summoned Crossbow Dudes spawns with Rush

Karmic

  • Total damage increased from 24 to 27

Fear Status Effect

  • Duration reduced from 5 to 4

Dragon Nest

  • When you cast a spell that costs 02: Summon 1 Flightless Dragon

  • When you cast a spell that costs 34: Summon 2 Flightless Dragons

  • When you cast a spell that costs 5 or more: Summon 2 Flightless Dragons with Rage

Infiltration

  • The summoned Plasma Marines spawns with Rush

Bug Fixes

  • Idol of Sacrifice tooltip now correctly specifies Haste instead of Rage

  • Call to Arms tooltip now correctly specifies that it only works on buildings under your command.


Open link