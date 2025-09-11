Add: Complete the weapon, armor, and tactical card illustrations for [Knight], [Occultist], and [Shepherd].
Fix: The card discount effect in the store interface when loading an saved game is abnormal.
Fix: When continuing the game to defeat the Boss and enter the next level, the status is not cleared.
Fix: [Event] Library effect is abnormal.
Fix: [Potential Explosion] effect is abnormal.
Fix: [Gem Flower] effect is abnormal.
Fix: The game end interface is abnormal.
Fix: The advanced difficulty cannot be inherited after winning the game.
Optimize: Optimization of the card draw probability for each level.
Optimize: Monster life limit.
Optimize: [Catching Net] description.
Changed files in this update