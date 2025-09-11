Add: Complete the weapon, armor, and tactical card illustrations for [Knight], [Occultist], and [Shepherd].

Fix: The card discount effect in the store interface when loading an saved game is abnormal.

Fix: When continuing the game to defeat the Boss and enter the next level, the status is not cleared.

Fix: [Event] Library effect is abnormal.

Fix: [Potential Explosion] effect is abnormal.

Fix: [Gem Flower] effect is abnormal.

Fix: The game end interface is abnormal.

Fix: The advanced difficulty cannot be inherited after winning the game.

Optimize: Optimization of the card draw probability for each level.

Optimize: Monster life limit.

Optimize: [Catching Net] description.