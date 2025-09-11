 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong THE FINALS Deadlock Borderlands® 4 Destiny 2 Hollow Knight
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
11 September 2025 Build 19936017 Edited 11 September 2025 – 08:33:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello!

The game has been updated to version v.1.0.3

This update improves greatly the RAM and video RAM usage of the game. Dedicated video cards now use almost half of the RAM than it was previously required and loading times have decreased. Integrated graphic cards also can benefit from the new optimization, although these cards still need to account for the RAM used by the operating system and other programs running.

The older version of the game attempted to reduce the RAM usage with the "Resolution" option in the display settings. However, it turned out to be ineffective in several scenarios, specially when using integrated graphic cards. This setting is now called "Texture Resolution" and changing it can noticeably improve performance in systems with limited RAM.

Have a great week!

Changed files in this update

Linux 64-bit Depot 2119101
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bit Depot 2119102
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link