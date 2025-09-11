Hello!

The game has been updated to version v.1.0.3

This update improves greatly the RAM and video RAM usage of the game. Dedicated video cards now use almost half of the RAM than it was previously required and loading times have decreased. Integrated graphic cards also can benefit from the new optimization, although these cards still need to account for the RAM used by the operating system and other programs running.

The older version of the game attempted to reduce the RAM usage with the "Resolution" option in the display settings. However, it turned out to be ineffective in several scenarios, specially when using integrated graphic cards. This setting is now called "Texture Resolution" and changing it can noticeably improve performance in systems with limited RAM.

Have a great week!