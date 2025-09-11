Hey Sleepers,
This hotfix requires a client-side download. Remember to restart your Steam client if the download does not appear automatically for you. Servers will be coming back up shortly.
For the list of known issues, please visit our Discord server or Steam discussion boards.
This update addresses a number of issues, including the connection issues with the 5Q2 error code and the crashes during shader check.
CHANGES
Updated the maximum time players could stay in DLC Testing Stations from 30 to 60 minutes and added a notification that shows 5 minutes before the maximum time.
FIXES
Fixed the issue where some players could not connect to the world and receive error code 5Q2.
Fixed a crash that occur during the shaders check.
Fixed a server crash that could happen when looting NPCs and chests.
Fixed an issue where a spice field could spawn under the Mithra shipwreck.
Fixed an issue where hit marker visual and audio effects appeared on the reticle when players were repairing a vehicle.
Fixed an issue where the “Return to Elara Tuek in Harko Village“ text was displayed unlocalized in the Digging Deeper journey.
Fixed an issue where the holster-unholster audio played when the player started and stopped climbing with an unholstered weapon.
Fixed a rare issue where the journey and contract tracker would not update the tracked journey or contract, especially the second step in “A New Beginning” journey, showing a single dot instead of the objective.
Fixed an issue where an empty Contract Board wouldn’t show the “No Contracts Available at the Moment" notification.
Fixed a known issue where the Checkpoint and Entry Point respawn locations were mislabeled in Forgotten Testing Station, causing players to spawn at Entrance when Checkpoint was chosen and the last location when Entry Point was chosen.
Fixed a rare issue where sometimes players were not able to leave the Mithra and teleported back inside.
Changed files in this update