Hey Sleepers,

This hotfix requires a client-side download. Remember to restart your Steam client if the download does not appear automatically for you. Servers will be coming back up shortly.

For the list of known issues, please visit our Discord server or Steam discussion boards.

This update addresses a number of issues, including the connection issues with the 5Q2 error code and the crashes during shader check.

CHANGES

Updated the maximum time players could stay in DLC Testing Stations from 30 to 60 minutes and added a notification that shows 5 minutes before the maximum time.

FIXES