11 September 2025 Build 19935795 Edited 11 September 2025 – 08:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Game updates:
- Swapped unlock methods for Tile grid / Wallpaper customization
- Added additional pages to leaderboard

Fixed minor bugs:
- Star Gun issues resolved in Story Mode
- Bounce Gun not appearing in Bonus Level
- Fixed unpausing on death screen
- Unlock GUI button not activating with gamepad

