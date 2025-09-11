Game updates:
- Swapped unlock methods for Tile grid / Wallpaper customization
- Added additional pages to leaderboard
Fixed minor bugs:
- Star Gun issues resolved in Story Mode
- Bounce Gun not appearing in Bonus Level
- Fixed unpausing on death screen
- Unlock GUI button not activating with gamepad
Version 0.8.2 - Patch Notes
