Fixed several crashes, errors, or bugs related to unit deployment, profile options saving, profile layers, camera control (ingame), cell selection, unit deployment, asset loading, Localization, Music and SFX, and added features from PLAYNYC-based playtesting.



Look out for hotfixes related to Font Size in UI and Tooltips in the near future. Their options are toggleable (and will be saved for the user).



Updated UI elements for clarity during mech market purchases and added NEW UNITS! Enjoy the use of Hardsuits, and Gunwalkers in addition to Bipeds and Quads on the Battlefield. Now available via the ingame store.



Maps can have obstacles spawned on them, there are versions of maps with and without obstacles, this can be toggled in the Custom Game menu



Added Terrain Effects, some tiles can come with status effects now based on terrain conditions (standing in water for example)



Added Game Modes, they are in the early phases for now but upcoming patches will continue to add on modes and respond to player feedback



New Map added: Beachhead



Added the Arsenal View, allowing players to view and toggle between their decks visually, we are also adding a Customization menu in the near future as an addition to this menu.



Added Campaigns to main menu, Stay Tuned!