- Reduced the heat generated per shot for Fatemaker.
- Fixed an issue where Hemicrypt could not be targeted when using the Predator Scope.
- Fixed a bug where gun damage increased after performing three consecutive attacks with Titan Maul.
- Changed Leave Party behavior to return players to the Lobby Restaurant instead of the start screen.
Update Notes - Build v0.8.1117
Update notes via Steam Community
