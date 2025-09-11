 Skip to content
11 September 2025 Build 19935713 Edited 11 September 2025 – 03:13:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Reduced the heat generated per shot for Fatemaker.
- Fixed an issue where Hemicrypt could not be targeted when using the Predator Scope.
- Fixed a bug where gun damage increased after performing three consecutive attacks with Titan Maul.
- Changed Leave Party behavior to return players to the Lobby Restaurant instead of the start screen.

