11 September 2025 Build 19935627 Edited 11 September 2025 – 08:33:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Content Creator Spotlight

Indie Patron aka. Indie P just made a video covering his time playing Nin Online with his viewers!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IBhWjqb4yh8
There's two more parts coming, so do subscribe! Also, if you love content creators covering Nin Online, remember to like and comment on the video.

This is the last update for at least a few days as I take a vacation as advised by everyone around me.

Content

  • Added new Level 30 Offensive Medical Ninjutsu - Sticky Venom Technique

  • Added Red High Heel Boots as an in-game drop

  • Added Black High Heel Boots as an in-game drop

  • Added White Masked Top as an in-game drop

  • Added Takoyaki Hat weaveable recipe

  • Added 4 pieces of new level 30-50 Tendo Clan clothing

Changes

  • Leaf Village War Monument Art updated to be more original

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed Screen to Map Size clamping leaving out right most and bottom most tiles

  • Fixed cash shop bug causing starter pack to be purchasable multiple times under certain conditions

  • Fixed critical exploit

  • Fixed character data being missing in rare cases in Steam Login Screen

  • Fixed floating stray pixels on Flash Premium Hairstyle

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1674011
  • Loading history…
