Content Creator Spotlight

Indie Patron aka. Indie P just made a video covering his time playing Nin Online with his viewers!



There's two more parts coming, so do subscribe! Also, if you love content creators covering Nin Online, remember to like and comment on the video.

This is the last update for at least a few days as I take a vacation as advised by everyone around me.

Content

Added new Level 30 Offensive Medical Ninjutsu - Sticky Venom Technique

Added Red High Heel Boots as an in-game drop

Added Black High Heel Boots as an in-game drop

Added White Masked Top as an in-game drop

Added Takoyaki Hat weaveable recipe

Added 4 pieces of new level 30-50 Tendo Clan clothing

Changes

Leaf Village War Monument Art updated to be more original

Bug Fixes