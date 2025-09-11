Content Creator Spotlight
Indie Patron aka. Indie P just made a video covering his time playing Nin Online with his viewers!
This is the last update for at least a few days as I take a vacation as advised by everyone around me.
Content
Added new Level 30 Offensive Medical Ninjutsu - Sticky Venom Technique
Added Red High Heel Boots as an in-game drop
Added Black High Heel Boots as an in-game drop
Added White Masked Top as an in-game drop
Added Takoyaki Hat weaveable recipe
Added 4 pieces of new level 30-50 Tendo Clan clothing
Changes
Leaf Village War Monument Art updated to be more original
Bug Fixes
Fixed Screen to Map Size clamping leaving out right most and bottom most tiles
Fixed cash shop bug causing starter pack to be purchasable multiple times under certain conditions
Fixed critical exploit
Fixed character data being missing in rare cases in Steam Login Screen
Fixed floating stray pixels on Flash Premium Hairstyle
