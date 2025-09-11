 Skip to content
11 September 2025 Build 19935553 Edited 11 September 2025 – 03:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Thank you for playing REDNEG ALLSTARS SWING-BY EDITION.
We are pleased to announce the Ver1.20 update for the game.

In this version, the following changes have been made:

・Added support for Simplified and Traditional Chinese.
・Fixed some English text.
・Fixed some UI display issues.

Changed files in this update

