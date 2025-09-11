 Skip to content
11 September 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

update

  • New reader function: Annotations. Allow readers to select text and make annotations.

In any article of a book, clicking on the same text allows you to view past annotations and add new ones.

You can check the annotations of all books, the entrance is in the index page's drawer.

  • The size of the APK installation package for the Android version has been reduced from 136MB to 60MB and updated on the official website.

Promise update

  • At present, there is an issue with the display of the homepage image in the mobile version of the Game, but it does not affect the functionality. It will be corrected in the future.

Changed files in this update

