Navigator,
To enhance your gaming experience, Strinova will have a non-disruptive update on September 11, 2025. We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your understanding. After the update, please install it via the launcher.
▽ Update Time
September 11, 2025, 03:00 (UTC+0)
▽ Update Scope
Full Server
▽ Bug Fixes
1. Optimized the wind range in Map Workshop - Blower/Angled Fan, expanding the radius from 22cm to 30cm.
2. Fixed an issue with the pace of String Energy Point gain, aligning it with the lowered cap needed for progression in Escort.
3. Fixed an issue in Outbreak mode where Crystalline HP and Armor auto-recovery failed when not hit for a while.
4. Fixed an issue with Kokona's Reconstruction skill, correcting the inaccurate damage reduction factor.
5. Fixed an issue with gift box display names at the War Depot.
6. Fixed multiple localization issues.
Hotfix Notice
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 1282272
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update