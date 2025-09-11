Navigator,



To enhance your gaming experience, Strinova will have a non-disruptive update on September 11, 2025. We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your understanding. After the update, please install it via the launcher.



▽ Update Time

September 11, 2025, 03:00 (UTC+0)



▽ Update Scope

Full Server



▽ Bug Fixes

1. Optimized the wind range in Map Workshop - Blower/Angled Fan, expanding the radius from 22cm to 30cm.

2. Fixed an issue with the pace of String Energy Point gain, aligning it with the lowered cap needed for progression in Escort.

3. Fixed an issue in Outbreak mode where Crystalline HP and Armor auto-recovery failed when not hit for a while.

4. Fixed an issue with Kokona's Reconstruction skill, correcting the inaccurate damage reduction factor.

5. Fixed an issue with gift box display names at the War Depot.

6. Fixed multiple localization issues.