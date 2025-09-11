 Skip to content
11 September 2025 Build 19935314
Update notes via Steam Community
Thanks for dhalect, a missing star for Humphreys was found in the Chancellorsville scenario. This patch should correct that mistake.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3072161
Linux 64-bit Depot 3072162
macOS 64-bit Depot 3072163
