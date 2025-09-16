 Skip to content
16 September 2025 Build 19935293
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixed a game-breaking bug in the English, Simplified Chinese, and Traditional Chinese versions.

Changed files in this update

Windows Touhou Shoujo Tale of Beautiful Memories / 東方少女綺想譚 デポ Depot 1124061
  • Loading history…
Windows Simplified Chinese Touhou Shoujo Tale of Beautiful Memories / 東方少女綺想譚 デポ Depot 1124062
  • Loading history…
Windows Traditional Chinese Touhou Shoujo Tale of Beautiful Memories / 東方少女綺想譚 デポ Depot 1124063
  • Loading history…
Windows Japanese Touhou Shoujo Tale of Beautiful Memories / 東方少女綺想譚 デポ Depot 1124064
  • Loading history…
