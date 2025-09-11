 Skip to content
11 September 2025 Build 19935288
  • If you lock a utility until you don't have slots for new utilities, you will no longer be offered that locked utility, causing a soft-lock if you choose it
  • The Power Converter augment will properly trigger again
  • Fixed an issue causing some apostrophes in descriptions to disappear (I may have missed some, there's a lot of text)

