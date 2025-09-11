- If you lock a utility until you don't have slots for new utilities, you will no longer be offered that locked utility, causing a soft-lock if you choose it
- The Power Converter augment will properly trigger again
- Fixed an issue causing some apostrophes in descriptions to disappear (I may have missed some, there's a lot of text)
Hotfix 0.15.07
