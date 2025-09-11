CASTLE DOOMBAD CLASSIC

v1.3.2.6225 - 9/11/25



Today's patch brings some small visual and stability improvements to the game. Please read below to see the changes, and keep an eye out for some big surprises coming soon!



WHAT'S NEW:

We have decreased the scaling of the game's menus and GUI on both tablets and the Steam version, as they appeared overly large on bigger screens. On the Steam version, we have also added a setting where you can change the menu and interface scaling yourself.

We have zoomed out the in-game camera somewhat on tablets and the Steam version, so that you can now see more of the castle at once while playing on bigger screens.

BUG FIXES:

The "More Roomkin" Baddie Bonus now stacks properly when two or more Spoils with it are equipped at the same time

Fixed being able to see underneath the ground/game world in Chapter 1 when using the Giant Boulder of Doom

Evilstein now responds with a more appropriate scolding message when trrying to place a trap on the same tile as a junk pile

Fixed the new Day 7 "Blackstone" reward in the Daily Login screen not unlocking retroactively for some players who had progressed past the associated week before downloading the previous patch

Fixed an error that would sometimes occur after shields were eaten by the Slimy Tentacles

If you're enjoying the game, please consider leaving us a review on our Steam page, as this greatly helps with the game's success and will help support us as we work on future content updates!

