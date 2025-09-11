- Added support for multi-select in the Database. This will eventually (hopefully) propagate to other areas.
- Fixed an issue with Local Data on Effects inside of Components of a Template List.
Feature Updates and Bug Fixes
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 2158671
- Loading history…
macOS Depot 2158672
- Loading history…
Linux Depot 2158673
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update