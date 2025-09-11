 Skip to content
11 September 2025 Build 19935042 Edited 11 September 2025 – 02:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Added a new loading screen before title screen to set tone.

  • Updated some existing pages with additional decoration

  • Minor text tweaks and fixes

