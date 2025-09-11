GAMEPLAY
🎵 New Music Class!
Enter the school to find the 音楽室 (music room).
Based on feedback, more songs will be added 🎶
JAPANESE
📚 First JLPT N1 [Native] Quizzes added in the classroom!
📜 JLPT Levels poster added + renamed to:
・N5 = Beginner
・N4 = Elementary
・N3 = Intermediate
・N2 = Advanced
・N1 = Mastery
OTHER
✨ School entrance, making room for more classes (like a library).
Your feedback on the music helps a lot! Let me know via Steam, YouTube, or Discord 😄
またね！Light :>
BUILD 6.0: 🎶 Music Class & JLPT N1
