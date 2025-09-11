GAMEPLAY

🎵 New Music Class!

Enter the school to find the 音楽室 (music room).

Based on feedback, more songs will be added 🎶



JAPANESE

📚 First JLPT N1 [Native] Quizzes added in the classroom!

📜 JLPT Levels poster added + renamed to:

・N5 = Beginner

・N4 = Elementary

・N3 = Intermediate

・N2 = Advanced

・N1 = Mastery



OTHER

✨ School entrance, making room for more classes (like a library).



Your feedback on the music helps a lot! Let me know via Steam, YouTube, or Discord 😄

またね！Light :>