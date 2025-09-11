 Skip to content
11 September 2025 Build 19934953
Update notes via Steam Community

Version: 2025.9.11

  • [Json Config] Added 'animations' command for Spine

    Use animations lock/unlock/set to adjust the animation progress of a specified layer. The animation must already be playing.

  • [Json Config] Added 'Cull Back' option for Spine

  • [Json Config] Added 'Clickable When Invisible' option for Live2D hit areas

  • [Json Config] Mouse tracking can now be toggled individually for each item

  • [EX Studio] Added 'Fixed Ratio' option when editing model boundaries

  • [EX Studio] Improved editor interface

  • [Common] Fixed an issue with loading UTF-8 BOM formatted files

  • [Common] Fixed an issue with model motion looping

  • [Common] Other bug fixes and code optimizations

