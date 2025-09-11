Version: 2025.9.11
[Json Config] Added 'animations' command for Spine
Use animations lock/unlock/set to adjust the animation progress of a specified layer. The animation must already be playing.
[Json Config] Added 'Cull Back' option for Spine
[Json Config] Added 'Clickable When Invisible' option for Live2D hit areas
[Json Config] Mouse tracking can now be toggled individually for each item
[EX Studio] Added 'Fixed Ratio' option when editing model boundaries
[EX Studio] Improved editor interface
[Common] Fixed an issue with loading UTF-8 BOM formatted files
[Common] Fixed an issue with model motion looping
[Common] Other bug fixes and code optimizations
Changed files in this update