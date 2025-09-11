- Added a warning that the Steam Remote play servers are having issues, and provided a solution for the problem in the FAQ section.
- Increased the price of all blocks by roughly 20%.
Blocks & Connection - Minor Update - v1.0.5
Update notes via Steam Community
Changed the following:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update