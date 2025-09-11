 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong THE FINALS Deadlock Destiny 2 Borderlands® 4 Hollow Knight
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
11 September 2025 Build 19934927 Edited 11 September 2025 – 01:32:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Changed the following:

  • Added a warning that the Steam Remote play servers are having issues, and provided a solution for the problem in the FAQ section.
  • Increased the price of all blocks by roughly 20%.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1996551
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link