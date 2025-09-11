Quick fixes include:



- Fixed typos in Penny's house and Metrovil (English script only)

- Fixed bug that would cause penny to fall out of bounds in the entrance to the surface.

- Fixed the bug that cause players to fall out of bounds in Metrovil on lower end hardware.

- Fixed bug that caused characters to not be displayed when playing the game in Chinese on the stats menu.

- Removed extra room from the sewer map.

- Fixed one way wall bug in Tinn.

- Fixed stray student in Boulder Dojo

- Added a way to stop the player from being able to re-enter HIVE HQ after something happens.

- Added outline to penny in stat screen.