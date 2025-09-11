Quick fixes include:
- Fixed typos in Penny's house and Metrovil (English script only)
- Fixed bug that would cause penny to fall out of bounds in the entrance to the surface.
- Fixed the bug that cause players to fall out of bounds in Metrovil on lower end hardware.
- Fixed bug that caused characters to not be displayed when playing the game in Chinese on the stats menu.
- Removed extra room from the sewer map.
- Fixed one way wall bug in Tinn.
- Fixed stray student in Boulder Dojo
- Added a way to stop the player from being able to re-enter HIVE HQ after something happens.
- Added outline to penny in stat screen.
Version 1.0.7
