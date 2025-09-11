 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong THE FINALS Deadlock Destiny 2 Borderlands® 4 Hollow Knight
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
11 September 2025 Build 19934673 Edited 11 September 2025 – 00:59:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Quick fixes include:

- Fixed typos in Penny's house and Metrovil (English script only)
- Fixed bug that would cause penny to fall out of bounds in the entrance to the surface.
- Fixed the bug that cause players to fall out of bounds in Metrovil on lower end hardware.
- Fixed bug that caused characters to not be displayed when playing the game in Chinese on the stats menu.
- Removed extra room from the sewer map.
- Fixed one way wall bug in Tinn.
- Fixed stray student in Boulder Dojo
- Added a way to stop the player from being able to re-enter HIVE HQ after something happens.
- Added outline to penny in stat screen.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2000781
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2000782
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link