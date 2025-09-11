Major Changes
- Drachmas are now earned on a multiplying scale after all upgrades have been unlocked.
- The 16 new stickers now actually have their unlock status save. (Can't BELIEVE I didn't catch that one earlier. ːsteamfacepalmː)
- Reset achievement values have been reduced from 1-10-25 to 1-5-10.
- Tooltip describing how Drachmas work appears when hovering over the reset button or large Drachma icons in the UI.
Minor Changes
- Car and truck now have visible seats.
- Dolly cart and car wheels are more centered.
- The sun reflection now stays on the water layer in Asphodel theme.
- The click counter will now first appear after 100 total clicks.
