Drachmas are now earned on a multiplying scale after all upgrades have been unlocked.



The 16 new stickers now actually have their unlock status save. (Can't BELIEVE I didn't catch that one earlier. ːsteamfacepalmː)



Reset achievement values have been reduced from 1-10-25 to 1-5-10.



Tooltip describing how Drachmas work appears when hovering over the reset button or large Drachma icons in the UI.



Car and truck now have visible seats.



Dolly cart and car wheels are more centered.



The sun reflection now stays on the water layer in Asphodel theme.



The click counter will now first appear after 100 total clicks.



LOTS of changes and fixes with this one, including the overhaul to try and balance the Drachma system better.