11 September 2025 Build 19934568 Edited 11 September 2025 – 01:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
LOTS of changes and fixes with this one, including the overhaul to try and balance the Drachma system better.

Major Changes
  • Drachmas are now earned on a multiplying scale after all upgrades have been unlocked.
  • The 16 new stickers now actually have their unlock status save. (Can't BELIEVE I didn't catch that one earlier. ːsteamfacepalmː)
  • Reset achievement values have been reduced from 1-10-25 to 1-5-10.
  • Tooltip describing how Drachmas work appears when hovering over the reset button or large Drachma icons in the UI.


Minor Changes
  • Car and truck now have visible seats.
  • Dolly cart and car wheels are more centered.
  • The sun reflection now stays on the water layer in Asphodel theme.
  • The click counter will now first appear after 100 total clicks.

Changed files in this update

