Welcome to Beyond Sunset Full Release!



Changelog:



- All 5 episodes, 29 enemies, 4 bosses, 5 weapons, and 39 player upgrades are present in the game

- TUT00 - fixed texture alignment issues in dojo area

- S1M1 - fixed texture not animating in pawn shop

- S1M3 - fire alarm in nightclub no longer causes damage indicator on HUD when flipped

- S1M3 - fixed texture alignment issue with couches in parrot apartment

- S1M3 - blocked off out of bounds area next to parrot building

- S1M6 - replaced old style rollergates with new ones

- S2M1 - fixed time trial dialog bug that marked quest as complete when it wasn't

- S2M1 - added raven to the start of S2M1

- S2M4 - fixed nodebuilder hole in admin chamber

- S2M4 - fixed nodebuilder hole in particle accelerator tunnel

- S2M4 - removed freeze effect from floor in part of accelerator tunnel that didn't need it

- S2M2 - beep effect after NE arena now correctly stops when fight is over

- S2M2 - fixed typo with admin dialog

- S2M3 - fixed floor section not lowering correctly after unlocking arena

- S2M3 - fixed secret disk by entrance to pyramid being unreachable

- S3M2 - brightened 2 hallways to make navigation easier

- S3M4 - fixed nodebuilder holes in greenhouse area

- Player no longer needing to complete tutorial before each episode during natural playthrough

- Fixed xbox controller binding issues and key prompts not displaying correctly

- Fixed a bug where switches were not working after games were getting saved

- Added an option to disable screen flicker when firing guns to accommodate photosensitive players

- Fixed telephones in E1 that couldn't be used by player

- Fixed a bug with time trial not scoring correctly

- Fixed DualSense issue when sometimes if player pulls back slightly on the left stick, character goes flying backwards

- Fixed levitating tree assets during Apollo fight in E1

- Fixed issue where after starting a phone conversation with Raven in E1, you can cancel it during the second dialogue by pressing "X" and the scene will glitch out

- Fixed Lucy text not being display correctly during administrator dialogue in E2

- Fixed issue allowing players to jump through the barriers and get into Balthazar's room ahead of time in E2

- Fixed possible softlocking scenarios in E3 due to lack of ammo

- Fixed typos in administrator dialogues in E2