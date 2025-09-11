Hello Everyone!
Here are the patch notes for today's released build, thank you for your patience as we worked towards getting this build to you!
Fix for Characters getting stuck at Wailon Lodge stairs
Fix for Digiverse Ambient Speaker option not appearing
Fix for Digiverse Staff not being allowed to wear Mythical Gear
Fix for Powerup Inventory tab not appearing
Fix Goths not appear in Sandbox mode
Fix for staff suddenly disappearing after Expedition
Updated some of the Audio for the Digiverse map
Fix for crash when claiming the reward from Digiverse objectives
Additional fixes for typos and localisation
Changed files in this update