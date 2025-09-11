 Skip to content
11 September 2025 Build 19934385 Edited 11 September 2025 – 11:59:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Everyone!

Here are the patch notes for today's released build, thank you for your patience as we worked towards getting this build to you!

  • Fix for Characters getting stuck at Wailon Lodge stairs

  • Fix for Digiverse Ambient Speaker option not appearing

  • Fix for Digiverse Staff not being allowed to wear Mythical Gear

  • Fix for Powerup Inventory tab not appearing

  • Fix Goths not appear in Sandbox mode

  • Fix for staff suddenly disappearing after Expedition

  • Updated some of the Audio for the Digiverse map

  • Fix for crash when claiming the reward from Digiverse objectives

  • Additional fixes for typos and localisation

