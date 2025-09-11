 Skip to content
11 September 2025 Build 19934377 Edited 11 September 2025 – 01:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

COOP

  • Player cursors now line up for everyone, even with different zoom or camera positions.
  • Each player’s bombs hit, flags placed, and cells cleared are tracked separately in coop.
  • Coop completions upload correctly and now award XP, levels, and achievements to the right players.
  • Click effects (sparks) in coop now use your player color and show up above the board as intended.
  • Changing your cursor in the lobby now updates for everyone in real-time.


LOBBY

  • This is really hard to debug, and I'm not sure if this is actually fixed but, “Ready” and “Player Options” no longer need a double-press when multiple players are present; we added smoothing to prevent quick state flickers.
  • While inside the lobby, the settings menu "Visuals" tab is now actually wired up, instead of showing placeholder text and not performing the correct actions.


SINGLE PLAYER

  • Adjusted click particles to use correct materials, which should fix the easily overlooked issue of always purple particles. (Purple was a color I was using, but the purple being displayed was the "Missing Texture" purple)

