COOP
- Player cursors now line up for everyone, even with different zoom or camera positions.
- Each player’s bombs hit, flags placed, and cells cleared are tracked separately in coop.
- Coop completions upload correctly and now award XP, levels, and achievements to the right players.
- Click effects (sparks) in coop now use your player color and show up above the board as intended.
- Changing your cursor in the lobby now updates for everyone in real-time.
LOBBY
- This is really hard to debug, and I'm not sure if this is actually fixed but, “Ready” and “Player Options” no longer need a double-press when multiple players are present; we added smoothing to prevent quick state flickers.
- While inside the lobby, the settings menu "Visuals" tab is now actually wired up, instead of showing placeholder text and not performing the correct actions.
SINGLE PLAYER
- Adjusted click particles to use correct materials, which should fix the easily overlooked issue of always purple particles. (Purple was a color I was using, but the purple being displayed was the "Missing Texture" purple)
