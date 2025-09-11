Friends, we’ve released an update with a ton of fixes. We went through the most annoying bugs and worked hard to bring more order into the game.

Conveyors now behave as they should: their movement direction is finally saved and no longer resets after restarting the game. You also won’t face situations where some conveyors disappear or don’t get saved at all. We also fixed an issue where the arrows on some conveyors didn’t match their actual direction — now everything is displayed correctly and won’t confuse you. The sorting conveyor has also been fixed: after being moved it now works properly again. To make things clearer, we added a hint when looking at the sorting conveyor — so you immediately know you can interact with it.

We also fixed item throwing. Previously, when dropping an item at your feet or slightly below eye level, items could fly behind the character or off in random directions. Now they fall exactly where you intend.

Service purchases no longer disappear. Licenses, sections, and vehicles are now saved correctly. We also fixed a bug with vehicles being capped at a maximum capacity of 12 pieces of luggage. Capacity now works as intended and depends on the specific vehicle type.

Contract cancellation is now more stable. Previously, in some cases it wouldn’t trigger properly — this has been fixed, and we’ll keep monitoring it.

We also removed a bug with double rewards being granted after rejoining the game or completing a contract. Rewards are now given exactly as they should be.

Bots also received a set of fixes: automatic modes have been removed, and fonts have been adjusted both for the bot and for the Level Up interface.

We’ll keep stabilizing the gameplay experience, removing bugs, and making the game smoother and more reliable.