11 September 2025 Build 19934079 Edited 11 September 2025 – 14:46:11 UTC by Wendy Share
  • Bowgun sigil tutorial placed;
  • Boiler Quest hint on map improved to be marked until the Boiler is powered up;
  • Death sound playing when switching level on the Eurynomous Pit;
  • Spikes on Dead Complex correctly animated;
  • Impossible to get Monolyth on Murky Pipeworks fixed;
  • Frozen worm shown on Eurynomous Pit background as expected;
  • Fix to some wall being possible to just walk through;

