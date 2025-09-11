- Bowgun sigil tutorial placed;
- Boiler Quest hint on map improved to be marked until the Boiler is powered up;
- Death sound playing when switching level on the Eurynomous Pit;
- Spikes on Dead Complex correctly animated;
- Impossible to get Monolyth on Murky Pipeworks fixed;
- Frozen worm shown on Eurynomous Pit background as expected;
- Fix to some wall being possible to just walk through;
Update notes for version 1.0.9
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 1292461
- Loading history…
macOS Depot 1292462
- Loading history…
Linux Depot 1292463
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update