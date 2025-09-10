ChessBlaze 1.3 is released!
Version 1.2 focused on menu, now its time to update the game itself!
ChessBlaze 1.3 will rework the UI of the game, for it to be more immersive and readable.
Also, the single-player finally got all the modes!
Here is the new logo for the game:
New reworked in-game UI
New UI will focus on presenting energy more clearly as well as adding other important aspects of the game like captured pieces, move history or sounds indicators.
You can also decide if you want to see enrgy on the right or left in the settings
Single-player improvements
Power mode and Madness are finally available in Single-player!
Diversified bot difficulties, improved late-game strategies and energy optimization of the bots.
New Skins
Glass Pieces and Glass Chessboard
Chessboards Chessboard
Chromatic Pieces
Bug Fixes
King no longer destroys barriers placed by rooks
pieces cant no longer disappear without reason on rare occasions
Sound doesn't glitch in menu if you play too many sounds
Resolved "Shadow capture" where once per hundred's of games there was a chance for a piece to be forgotten by the chessboard, but not captured in the process.
Changed files in this update