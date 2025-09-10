 Skip to content
Major 10 September 2025 Build 19933886
Update notes via Steam Community

ChessBlaze 1.3 is released!

Version 1.2 focused on menu, now its time to update the game itself!
ChessBlaze 1.3 will rework the UI of the game, for it to be more immersive and readable.

Also, the single-player finally got all the modes!

Here is the new logo for the game:

New reworked in-game UI

New UI will focus on presenting energy more clearly as well as adding other important aspects of the game like captured pieces, move history or sounds indicators.

You can also decide if you want to see enrgy on the right or left in the settings

Single-player improvements

Power mode and Madness are finally available in Single-player!

Diversified bot difficulties, improved late-game strategies and energy optimization of the bots.

New Skins

Glass Pieces and Glass Chessboard

Chessboards Chessboard

Chromatic Pieces

Bug Fixes

King no longer destroys barriers placed by rooks

pieces cant no longer disappear without reason on rare occasions

Sound doesn't glitch in menu if you play too many sounds

Resolved "Shadow capture" where once per hundred's of games there was a chance for a piece to be forgotten by the chessboard, but not captured in the process.

Changed files in this update

