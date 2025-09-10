This release comes alongside the mobile release!
iOS is waiting for approval from apple.
Google is available now! Google Play
Changes
• Overhauled leaderboards.
• New Eternal cards in the Cauldron.
• Movement speed has been adjusted to be % and based on a similar formula to defense.
Minor changes
• Resources no longer show partial values.
• Forge numbers are now formatted far more aesthetically.
• Forge now has a 'Stat Matching' toggle.
• Stop for Vastium and Stat Matching are now under the craft until upgrade button.
Bugfixes
• Caleb should no longer pingpong between distant enemies and his tasks.
• Crafted resources can no longer go up tiers.
Backend
• Split echo logic from the hero controller and pooled echoes for performance reasons.
• Widened and adjusted formatting on the graph tooltip.
• Forge now stores its values as quality directly so that when stats are adjusted you keep your percentile in each stat.
• Cleaned up a lot more code.
Version 11.2.17
