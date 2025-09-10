 Skip to content
10 September 2025 Build 19933766 Edited 10 September 2025 – 23:13:35 UTC by Wendy Share
Hello Shopkeepers!

This mid-week hotfix is here to help those who experienced motion sickness while playing. With the recent engine upgrade, a few issues like image ghosting, motion blur, and lighting oddities managed to sneak into Teddy’s Haven. After some digging, I’m happy to say fixes are now in place!

Fixes in this Hotfix

Image ghosting and motion blur have been removed.

Camera Movement has been smoothed out. If you had adjusted your sensitivity settings before, you may need to tweak them again.

Thank you to the community for reporting and working with me on these accessibility issues. My goal is always to make Teddy’s Haven as enjoyable and comfortable as possible.

