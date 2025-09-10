 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong THE FINALS Deadlock Destiny 2 Borderlands® 4 Hollow Knight
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
10 September 2025 Build 19933757 Edited 11 September 2025 – 00:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Bug fix - after entering the password to enter VR Station 2 (Teagan's Lab), you can now right click to close the password window. Previously, right clicking would close the window, but lock you out of that VR Station.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3578101
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link