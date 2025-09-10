Update for September 10
Update notes via Steam Community
Bug fix - after entering the password to enter VR Station 2 (Teagan's Lab), you can now right click to close the password window. Previously, right clicking would close the window, but lock you out of that VR Station.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update