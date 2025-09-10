 Skip to content
10 September 2025 Build 19933633 Edited 10 September 2025 – 23:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Until now you could only defend the USA Flag – but that’s changing today!
Two brand new flags have joined the battlefield:

- Union Jack (United Kingdom)
- German Flag

More flags, more fun, and more chaos to defend. Pick your favorite and hold the line!

As always, feedback is super welcome!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3878321
  • Loading history…
