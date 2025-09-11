Howdy folks!

If yer itchin’ for a fresh cast and some crisp fall air, Autumnwood Lake is now ready for visitin’! Just swing by Rusty’s Bait n’ Tackle to grab yerself the Autumnwood Fishing License, and you’ll unlock a whole mess o’ goodies.

🍁Autumnwood Lake Update includes:

2 BEAUTIFUL NEW FISHIN’ SPOTS

• Shallows Edge – A peaceful stretch o' shoreline where the water’s shallow, leaves float lazy-like, and ya might spot an owl watchin’ from the trees. Snow-capped mountains stand guard in the distance, lookin’ like a postcard come to life.

• Otter Cove – Tucked away and full o’ charm, this cozy lil’ cove’s got smooth rocks, driftwood galore, and a gentle waterfall tricklin’ down into a pool where, get this, a whole family o’ otters has moved in!

WHAT ELSE IS NEW?

8 New Fish Species to discover

(Yup, 2 more legendary lunkers in the mix - good luck landin’ those beauties!)

A Dachshund Companion option (That’s right, a lil’ sausage dog in the boat with ya - cuter than a bug’s ear.)

3 New Lures to Unlock: Heavy Drop Shot Minnow Swimbait Bluegill Swimbait

New Rod: The Copperleaf 86 Made for L to XXL fish, and spooled with a fluoro line that’s strong but sneaky. Won’t spook them bigger picky ones!

EXTRA GOODIES:

Gamepad Vibration Support

More Performance Improvements

Some fish now eat smaller fish

EASTERN WINDS DLC ANNOUNCEMENT

Hold onto yer tackle box - we just dropped the first teaser image for the upcoming DLC: Eastern Winds.

This one's shapin' up to be a real beaut. Picture this: cherry blossoms dancin’ on the breeze, bamboo rustlin’ by still shores, and ancient shrines overlookin’ misty coves full of fish so strange you’ll think you’re dreamin’.

Whether you’re castin’ from a lily-covered riverbank or driftin’ through foggy mountain lakes, there’s always somethin’ rare on the line. More on Eastern Winds soon!

Keep yer lines tight and yer thermos full - we’ve got more free updates comin’ over the next few months.