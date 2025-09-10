Thanks again yadayada bugs.

Quests that required you to wait a certain amount of time should now be properly saved in your Notes. If you were on a wait quest before this update it will show back up after loading your game.

Bamachia can now be cooked and delivered to Rufus for his friendship quest

Fixed a crash that happened as a result of being best friends with Gabby

Fixed a bug that caused fishing milestone achievements to not work properly (if you should have gotten these before, you will get them after catching one fish)