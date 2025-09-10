 Skip to content
10 September 2025 Build 19933568 Edited 11 September 2025 – 00:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Thanks again yadayada bugs.

  • Quests that required you to wait a certain amount of time should now be properly saved in your Notes. If you were on a wait quest before this update it will show back up after loading your game.

  • Bamachia can now be cooked and delivered to Rufus for his friendship quest

  • Fixed a crash that happened as a result of being best friends with Gabby

  • Fixed a bug that caused fishing milestone achievements to not work properly (if you should have gotten these before, you will get them after catching one fish)

  • Fixed a bug that caused the Lava Fishing quest follow up to not trigger properly

