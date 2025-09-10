 Skip to content
10 September 2025 Build 19933545 Edited 10 September 2025 – 22:46:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
OK, this update should be quite good!

Bug fixes
- Fixed “Maximum” word in Russian to move all the tile info texts.
- Fixed missing temperature measurement visualization.
- Fixed bug with water and air humidity transition.
- Fixed bug causing meteors to remove water from the planet little by little.
- Improved water simulation to avoid crazy shoreline movements.
- Fixed flower and fruit duplication glitch in the same plant.
- Fixed creature feather color to being too dark.

Changed files in this update

