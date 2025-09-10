OK, this update should be quite good!



Bug fixes

- Fixed “Maximum” word in Russian to move all the tile info texts.

- Fixed missing temperature measurement visualization.

- Fixed bug with water and air humidity transition.

- Fixed bug causing meteors to remove water from the planet little by little.

- Improved water simulation to avoid crazy shoreline movements.

- Fixed flower and fruit duplication glitch in the same plant.

- Fixed creature feather color to being too dark.