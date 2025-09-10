OK, this update should be quite good!
Bug fixes
- Fixed “Maximum” word in Russian to move all the tile info texts.
- Fixed missing temperature measurement visualization.
- Fixed bug with water and air humidity transition.
- Fixed bug causing meteors to remove water from the planet little by little.
- Improved water simulation to avoid crazy shoreline movements.
- Fixed flower and fruit duplication glitch in the same plant.
- Fixed creature feather color to being too dark.
Release notes v0.7.6.2
