12 September 2025 Build 19933520
Update notes

Greetings, Adventurers! Our servers are currently undergoing maintenance for approximately one hour as we work on improvements, bug fixes, and overall optimizations. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience while we enhance your gaming experience. For real-time updates and more details, please join our official Discord community.

⚔️ Thank you for your understanding and for being part of the Legacy! ⚔️

The Notorious Team

