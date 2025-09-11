Skill up to Level 50 and enjoy a slate of new Spells, a fletching table for the new sets of arrows, and much more.

Stop your foes in their tracks with the new Snare ability (which is later upgraded to Venomous Trapper!).

Use the new Ability Hunter Sense to gain awareness of nearby foes.

Enchant your bow to Astral Magic to allowing arrows to pierce multiple enemies.

New Archery target buildable

1-Handed Crossbows are here! Now! Along with that, plenty of new bolts to unlock and use.

Tons of other abilities are there to be unlocked, so have a look!