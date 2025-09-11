Incoming Changes
The Ranged Skill has arrived!
Skill up to Level 50 and enjoy a slate of new Spells, a fletching table for the new sets of arrows, and much more.
Stop your foes in their tracks with the new Snare ability (which is later upgraded to Venomous Trapper!).
Use the new Ability Hunter Sense to gain awareness of nearby foes.
Enchant your bow to Astral Magic to allowing arrows to pierce multiple enemies.
New Archery target buildable
1-Handed Crossbows are here! Now! Along with that, plenty of new bolts to unlock and use.
Tons of other abilities are there to be unlocked, so have a look!
For more information around the ranged skill, check out our blog post "Introducing the Ranged Skill!".
Creative Mode is now available!
You will need to create a new "Creative Mode" character to access worlds that are Creative Mode enabled.
For those that just want a relaxing, chill and build experience. Check out our blog "Introducing Creative Mode!" with Mod Deluxe for more details.
Custom World Settings
You will need to create a new "Custom World" character to access worlds that are using Custom World settings.
When creating a Custom World, click on Advanced in the upper left to access the World Settings.
Over 40 settings are exposed, from damage, thirst, hunger, to XP rates and processing.
Controller Support (Alpha State)
As mentioned in our blog post last month, "The Road to Fellhollow: A Check-In form our Product Director" with Mod bitf0x, controller support is being updated however we believe it still needs polish.
Players will be able to lock onto enemies, navigate through menus, and we've refreshed / reoptimized input bindings.
We'll be keeping you updated on when we'll be releasing the next round of polish to make these feel good on the sticks.
Functional Keyboard Rebinding implemented
New multiplayer protections have been added:
Gravestone Protection: A new option in gameplay settings so that other players will not be able to loot your gravestone.
Build Protection Totem: We have added totems with a sphere around them that will prevent other players from building within that area. You will have 8 to place.
Chest Privacy: Chests can now be locked by the owner. Just open the chest and check the box labeled Private.
Updated Character and World List UI
As part of adding Custom Worlds and Creative mode, new icons have been added on character selection and the world selection screens to denote the type of world.
Character Slots increased from 4 to 8.
Antipoison potions have been updated:
Antipoison now uses Marentill rather than Haarlander
Antipoison now resists poison buildup, rather than fully preventing it. This effect stacks with the fungal fortitude buff from certain foods.
The "fungal fortitude" buff from food now fully prevents buildup of poison.
Additional Fixes
Status effects will now persist correctly on reloading
Fixes to places where players or AI could get out of bounds
Floating Rune Essence will be appropriately damaged by secondary staff attacks
Clock widget will now display night correctly for clients
Improvements to desync in AI combat
Ranged projectiles should display correctly
SFX added in multiple places where it was missing
Multiple UI and icon display fixes
Text updates for some incorrect information in quests and the journal
Abyssal Whip special attack will now damage Velgar as expected
AI will no longer attack through Palisade Walls
Clouds are more visible when it is raining
Player waypoints will appear on the compass
Many fixes to foliage clipping through terrain throughout the world
Some improvements to unnatural animations and poses in specific scenarios
Various performance and stability improvements
Known Issues
Controller Support still needs work to get it feeling how we want it to
Custom World Setting values displayed are not always fully accurate
We are tracking the specific settings that are acting up and will hot fix them in the coming weeks.
Host & Clients' weather state may not be in sync
A restart may be needed immediately on launch, particularly with AMD GPUs
Temporary Freeze when the Protection Totem is first placed in the world
Unlock notifications will incorrectly display for building pieces in Creative Mode
