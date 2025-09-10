Hello Everyone,

A big thank you once again for all the help, support, reviews and feedback you’ve been sharing since launch. It’s been amazing seeing so many of you in-game and on the forums and in-game`s chat, and your reports have been vital in helping us track down issues and improve the game day by day.

Welcome now to our 4th daily update — and this one is a big one. And the best part - everything we`ve worked on has been suggested by You - in-game, on the forums and discord.

So...stability continues to improve, but the final fix for crashes is coming in tomorrow`s update... sorry for the delay. We’ve also fixed several long-standing bugs that affected siege weapons, carts, and pathfinding, and the overall flow of gameplay is noticeably smoother.

We’re also introducing some major new gameplay features with this update. Battles now feel more alive and dramatic thanks to a new retreat phase for defeated enemies, where you’ll have 60 seconds to loot, destroy, or chase them down. Surrendering AI will open their gates, ranged siege can now attack the ground, and ranged units gain a new volley ability to strike from afar. On top of that, a brand-new 5120x1440 resolution option has been added for players with ultrawide setups.

Your feedback keeps shaping the game every single day. Please keep posting your thoughts and suggestions — I’m in chat daily and checking the forums constantly to make sure nothing is missed.

And now for the full breakdown of Update #4:

Major Fixes

Additional improvements to stability, Final fix for crashes tomorrow

Fixed mantlet wooden shield pathfinding, they now line up correctly

Greatly improved horse cart and oil cart movement, smoother turns and fewer issues

Siege weapons now align properly in battles

Fixed major bug limiting horse carts to only 400 resources

New Features

Defeated enemies now retreat after battles, with a 60-second window to loot or destroy

Surrendering AI now open all gates

Ranged siege weapons can now attack ground

Ranged units can now fire volleys at distant targets

New 5120x1440 resolution option added



Other Fixes and Balancing

Chickens can now pass through gates

Big rebalance in offensive combat, players can carry more resources into battles

Chapterhouse can now be built with either a Military or Defensive alliance

Conversion to Christianity possible with either alliance type

Reworked tooltip for conversion

Research complete sound no longer interrupts cutscenes or dialogue

Research complete sound volume reduced

Other overly loud sounds adjusted

Barn food output normalized

Hunter Lodge generates food faster in RTS mode

We’ll continue pushing forward with more improvements based on your feedback. Thanks again for being part of this journey — and here’s to making the game stronger every day.